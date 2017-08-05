Holliday is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

The veteran has been in a bad way at the dish since his return from the DL last month, posting a sub-.400 OPS over his last 20 games. He remains the Yankees' primary DH for now, but he will likely continue to sit here and there until he starts showing signs of breaking out of this slump.

