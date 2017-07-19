Holliday is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Holliday will get the day off after playing six games during the past five days. The DH is replaced by Gary Sanchez for the series finale, while Austin Romine draws the start behind the plate. Since coming back from the DL (illness), Holliday is just 3-for-28 at the plate with 11 strikeouts.

