Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of Saturday's lineup
Holliday is out of Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
He has just 18 at-bats over the last 11 games, and his grip on playing time seems to be loosening now that Aaron Hicks has rejoined the fray. Holliday will be available off the bench while Hicks starts in right field and Aaron Judge gets the nod at DH.
