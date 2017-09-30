Play

Holliday is out of Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

He has just 18 at-bats over the last 11 games, and his grip on playing time seems to be loosening now that Aaron Hicks has rejoined the fray. Holliday will be available off the bench while Hicks starts in right field and Aaron Judge gets the nod at DH.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast