Holliday is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

For the fourth time in the last seven games, Holliday will be held out of the Yankees' lineup. With Holliday being omitted from the lineup, Chase Headley will hit second and get the nod to be New York's designated hitter Sunday.

