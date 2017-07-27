Holliday is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

Holliday is mired in a major slump right now, collecting just seven hits over the past 30 games. He'll head to the bench to clear his head as Clint Frazier replaces him as the DH for the evening, allowing Jacoby Ellsbury to log a start in center field.

