Yankees' Matt Holliday: Receives breather Thursday night
Holliday is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
Holliday is mired in a major slump right now, collecting just seven hits over the past 30 games. He'll head to the bench to clear his head as Clint Frazier replaces him as the DH for the evening, allowing Jacoby Ellsbury to log a start in center field.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Back in action•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Set for Friday return•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Will return following All-Star break•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...