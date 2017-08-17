Yankees' Matt Holliday: Rehab stint on tap
Holliday (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Holliday was able to resume hitting over the weekend, and apparently everything went off without a hitch as he's now set to return to action for the first time since landing on the DL on Aug. 6. The length of his rehab assignment hasn't been determined yet, but he likely won't need too many at-bats before being ready to rejoin the Yankees. The 37-year-old, who is hitting .229 with 16 homers through 88 games this season, is expected to immediately reclaim DH duties upon his activation.
