Holliday (back) has gone 3-for-17 with three RBI in five rehab games with High-A Tampa.

After an 0-for-10 start to his assignment, Holliday has collected three hits in his last two games. He's eligible to return at any point, but the Yankees could always opt to keep the 37-year-old down until rosters expand Sept. 1, to give him plenty of time to get his timing back. While Holliday should slot in as the primary DH upon his eventual return, he probably won't play every day.