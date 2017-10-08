Yankees' Matt Holliday: Remains out Sunday
Holliday is not in the lineup for Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Indians.
Holliday will be withheld from the Yankees' starting lineup for the third consecutive postseason game as manager Joe Girardi has again decided to start Jacoby Ellsbury in the DH slot.
