Yankees' Matt Holliday: Returns to lineup Friday
Holliday is in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday.
Although Holliday didn't appear at all during the Yankees' ALDS victory over the Indians, he will be in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Houston with left-hander Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the home team. Holliday is set to DH in the eight spot. Over the course of the 2017 season, he hit .231/.316/.432 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI.
