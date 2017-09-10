Play

Holliday is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Holliday will be withheld from the lineup again as the Yankees close out their weekend series against A.J. Griffin and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez will handle the designated hitter duties with Austin Romine taking over behind the plate.

