Holliday is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.

With Holliday out, Aaron Judge will spend the night in the DH spot. Holliday returned from a back injury in early September and has played in 15 games since. In that time he's hit .241 with a .719 OPS and notched 12 RBI.

