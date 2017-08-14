Holliday (back) was able to take batting practice Sunday, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.

Holliday landed on the disabled list over a week ago with a left lumbar strain after feeling a tweak in his back on a swing. The fact that he's just resuming hitting now suggests he won't be ready to return Tuesday when he's first eligible, but it also appears as though the 37-year-old avoided anything overly serious. The next step will likely be to continue hitting live pitching, with a brief rehab stint potentially on tap after that.