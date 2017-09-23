Holliday is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Holliday is just 1-for-9 with four strikeouts over his previous two starts, so he'll get the day off as Chase Headley serves as the designated hitter in his place. He should continue to get occasional days off down the stretch as the Yankees look to get Headley some starts.