Holliday tweaked his left lower back on a swing during Friday's game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Girardi said prior to Saturday's game that a DL stint is a possibility. It would make sense if the Yankees made that move, as Holliday was looking lost at the plate before this issue popped up. He's posted just a .136/.165/.198 line since the All-Star break.

