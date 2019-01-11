Lipka signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees.

Lipka spent the 2018 season at Double-A Richmond after signing a minor-league deal with the Giants, and has bounced around Double-A and Triple-A over the last few years. The 26-year-old had a .240/.329/.352 slash line with four home runs in 123 games and should provide organizational outfield depth as he still looks to make his MLB debut.

