Sauer will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

The Yankees landed Sauer with the No. 54 overall pick in last year's draft, but he received a larger signing bonus ($2.4975 million) than their first-round pick, Clark Schmidt. He quickly rewarded that financial commitment, showing a plus fastball and potentially plus curveball in 11.2 innings in the Gulf Coast League. Sauer has a ton of upside, particularly if his changeup develops into a quality third pitch. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until short-season leagues begin this summer to see him make his 2018 debut.