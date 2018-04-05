Yankees' Matt Sauer: Opens in extended spring training
Sauer will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
The Yankees landed Sauer with the No. 54 overall pick in last year's draft, but he received a larger signing bonus ($2.4975 million) than their first-round pick, Clark Schmidt. He quickly rewarded that financial commitment, showing a plus fastball and potentially plus curveball in 11.2 innings in the Gulf Coast League. Sauer has a ton of upside, particularly if his changeup develops into a quality third pitch. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until short-season leagues begin this summer to see him make his 2018 debut.
