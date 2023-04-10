Sauer was placed on Double-A Somerset's 7-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Sauer didn't make any appearances after Aug. 31 of last season due to an undisclosed issue, which may have been the same forearm injury that is sidelining him to begin the 2023 campaign. The 23-year-old right-hander notably turned in 17- and 11-strikeout performances in two his four starts with Somerset in the second half of last season, but he was lit up when he wasn't making bats miss, as he finished with a 7.84 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and five home runs allowed over 20.2 innings with the Double-A club.