Sauer (forearm) retired just two hitters and allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one in a rehab outing Monday for the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Sauer has spent the entire 2023 season on Double-A Somerset's 7-day injured list while recovering from a right forearm strain. Though he's reached the final phase of his recovery program, Sauer looks like he'll need at least a couple more outings in the FCL or the lower levels of the minors before rejoining the Somerset rotation.