Fried (6-0) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Rays, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings.

It was another dominant performance by Fried, who faced the minimum number of batters in four of the seven innings. He generated 11 whiffs on 92 pitches (61 strikes) while inducing 10 groundball outs. Fried has recorded five straight quality starts and has allowed two or fewer runs in all seven of his outings this season. His six wins leads the majors and his 1.01 ERA through 44.2 innings is second best behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0.90). Fried is lined up to face the Padres at home next week.