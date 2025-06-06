Fried (8-1) picked up the win Thursday against Cleveland, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Fried began the 2025 season with a 1.29 ERA across his first 11 starts before being tagged for six earned runs in five innings by the Dodgers in his most recent appearance. The 31-year-old southpaw bounced back in a big way Thursday, holding Cleveland to just one hit and firing his fifth scoreless start of the season. Fried has struck out seven or more batters in six of his 12 starts this season and boasts a 1.78 ERA across 81 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Royals next time out.