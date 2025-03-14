Fried pitched four innings in a Grapefruit League game against Detroit on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three batters.

Fried gave up a solo home run to Gleyber Torres with one out in the first inning, but the Tigers were unable to put any additional runners on base against him. The southpaw threw 35 of his 57 pitches for strikes and sat at 94 mph with his fastball, per Statcast. Fried's role in the Yankees' rotation has taken on added importance with Gerrit Cole (elbow) slated to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Thursday. Fried figures to slot in as New York's ace pitcher following Cole's injury, though the Yankees may opt to keep Fried on schedule and have another hurler start on Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.