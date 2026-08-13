Yankees' Max Fried: Fans four in tough-luck loss

Fried (4-4) took the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Other than serving up a solo home run to Weston Wilson in the second inning, Fried delivered another fine performance Thursday. It was the southpaw's third straight start of at least five innings while yielding one run or zero, a feat he's accomplished in four of his past five outings since coming off the injured list. Fried will carry a stellar 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 79:27 K:BB over 86.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Baltimore.