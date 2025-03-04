Fried tossed 2.1 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Fried's stat line in his first appearance in a Yankees uniform wasn't spectacular, though both runs that were charged to him crossed the plate after his third-inning exit. The southpaw threw 31 of his 49 pitches for strikes, with 29 of his offerings being four-seam fastballs and sinkers. Fried is penciled in to join Gerrit Cole atop the Yankees' rotation after signing an eight-year contract with New York during the offseason.