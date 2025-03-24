Fried completed 5.1 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Tampa Bay on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Fried fell behind early when he served up a two-run home run to Junior Caminero in the first inning, but the star hurler allowed just one more run (and no additional extra-base hits) during the remainder of his outing. Fried pitched well during his first spring with the Yankees, compiling a 3.38 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 16 innings. The next time he takes the mound in a game, the lefty will be making his regular-season debut for New York. That start is expected to take place Saturday versus Milwaukee.