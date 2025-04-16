Fried (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.2 innings.

Both of the runs Fried yielded came in the third inning, including a solo homer by MJ Melendez. Fried managed to settle in and did not give up a run for the rest of his outing, coming away with a second-straight quality start. The 31-year-old southpaw ranks third in the majors with 28 strikeouts and has opened his Yankees tenure with a 1.88 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 24 innings. Fried will look to make it three wins in a row in his next start, which is slated for this weekend on the road against the Rays.