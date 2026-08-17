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Yankees' Max Fried: Shuffled to injured list with bone bruise

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Yankees placed Fried on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a left elbow bone bruise.

Fried last pitched Thursday, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a loss to Seattle. He had been scheduled to take the hill Wednesday in Baltimore, but the elbow issue might have cropped up during his between-starts bullpen session. The Yankees haven't provided a timeline for Fried's return, but he'll miss at least a couple of turns through the rotation before he's eligible for activation Aug. 29. Given that he was forced to the shelf earlier in the season with a similar injury and missed more than two months, Fried seems likely to be out beyond the minimum 15 days.

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