Fried (12-4) got the win over the Rays on Tuesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out nine in 6.2 innings.

Fried allowed three runs through the first three frames, including a Jonny DeLuca two-run triple and a solo shot from Jonathan Aranda. Fried went on to retire 14 straight after allowing the home run and exited in the seventh after a two-out RBI double from Taylor Walls. Fried has issued multiple walks in four of his last five starts but his nine strikeouts Tuesday tied for his second-highest total this season. Fried is sixth in the American League with a 2.62 ERA and 1.03 WHIP and lines up to take the mound next week against the Rangers.