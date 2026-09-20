Fulmer (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Fulmer entered for the bottom of the ninth in a 3-3 game and opened the frame by walking Ildemaro Vargas. Even though he struck out Jordan Lawlar in the next at-bat, Fulmer would give up a walk-off two-run blast to pinch hitter Pavin Smith. This was the Yankees' 11th walk-off loss of the season, and it also ended Fulmer's streak of five consecutive scoreless relief appearances. The veteran right-hander owns a 3.09 ERA across 13 relief outings between the Angels and Yankees in 2026, but he has a 1.38 ERA in 10 appearances with the Bronx Bombers.