Yankees' Michael King: Active at Double-A
King (elbow) is active and is pitching in the rotation with Double-A Trenton.
He had one blowup outing where he gave up 10 runs in three innings, but he only allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in his most recent outing for the Thunder. King is not on the 40-man roster and only logged six starts at Triple-A last year, so he won't reach the majors until sometime in 2020. He has missed most of this season due to an elbow injury.
