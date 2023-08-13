King (3-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits over two innings against the Marlins. He struck out three.

King got off to a rough start, giving up a leadoff single to Jazz Chisholm on the very first pitch of the game before then surrendering a two-run blast to Luis Arraez just two batters later. The right-hander rebounded with a 1-2-3 inning in the second before being relieved Jhony Brito to open the third, but the former would still go on to be charged with his fifth loss of the season. King had not allowed a run over his last seven appearances coming in (spanning eight innings) while the four hits he surrendered Saturday matched his season high.