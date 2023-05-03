King will soon be available to pitch more frequently and in shorter bursts, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The Yankees have been careful with King's usage so far this season after a fractured pitching elbow ended his 2022 campaign, as he's typically gone more than one inning at a time and received multiple days of rest in between appearances. However, his arm has bounced back well and he has pitched his way into being one of manager Aaron Boone's most trusted relievers. King picked up a 1.2-inning save Tuesday versus the Guardians and, with Clay Holmes scuffling, could be asked to shoulder more of the closing load.