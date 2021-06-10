King is slated to start Thursday's game against the Twins.

King will make a second straight turn through the rotation in place of Corey Kluber (shoulder) after he most recently took the hill June 4 against the Red Sox. In that outing, King made history by becoming the first pitcher from either side of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to throw an immaculate inning when he struck out the side on nine pitches in the bottom of the fourth. Despite the achievement, King's final line was somewhat underwhelming, as he finished the game with four runs allowed on six hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Still, the 26-year-old showed enough to get another look in a starting role while Kluber remains shut down through the All-Star break.