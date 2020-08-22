King was mentioned by Yankees manager Aaron Boone as a potential rotation replacement for James Paxton (forearm), Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton hit the 10-day injured list Friday and is expected to spend at least two weeks on the shelf, creating an opening in the team's rotation. While a decision has not yet been reached on who will fill Paxton's spot, Boone mentioned King, Nick Nelson and Jonathan Loaisiga as candidates Saturday. The Yankees may take their time making a choice since they will be able to essentially reset their rotation due to the cancellation of their weekend series against the Mets.