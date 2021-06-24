King did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Wednesday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.

The right-hander fell behind early, surrendering a two-run homer to Ryan O'Hearn in the first inning. King bounced back over the following three frames, but he was pulled after loading the bases on a pair of walks (one intentional) and a hit-by-pitch in the fifth. He has completed five innings only once in five starts since joining the starting rotation May 30, compiling a 5.75 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 20.1 innings during that span. His next appearance is tentatively scheduled for Monday at home against the Angels.