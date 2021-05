King (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk in two innings to take the loss against the Orioles on Sunday.

King entered Sunday's game in the fourth inning of a 5-5 tie, but he gave up a pair of doubles and was charged with his first loss of 2021. The right-hander has posted a 2.16 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 16.2 innings across six relief appearances this season.