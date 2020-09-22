King (1-2) took the loss Monday against Toronto, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk across 2.2 innings. He struck out six.

King was sharp through two innings, striking out four Jays while allowing just one hit. He ran into trouble in the third, however, allowing four hits and a walk before getting removed with two outs. He left trailing 3-1, but was charged with two additional runs when Vladimir Guerrero belted a two-run double off Jonathan Loaisiga. The shaky outing brought the right-hander's ERA to an ugly 7.76 on the season. If he's given another start, it will likely come in the regular-season finale against Miami in Sunday.