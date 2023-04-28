King picked up the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over Texas. He allowed one walk while striking out two over 2.1 scoreless innings.
King registered his first save of the season without giving up a hit. The right-hander has posted a 1.72 ERA through 15.2 innings pitched this year, and will continue to play a significant role in the Yankee bullpen if he keeps performing at this level.
