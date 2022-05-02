King earned a hold against Kansas City on Sunday, pitching 1.2 perfect innings during which he struck out two batters.

King came in with runners on first and second and one out with the Yankees leading by a run in the seventh inning and snuffed out the threat by getting Salvador Perez to ground into a double play. He continued his strong work in the eighth, collecting a pair of strikeouts and retiring the side in order. The superb outing was a continuation of the right-hander's dominant campaign thus far. King has allowed only one earned run on the season, giving him a minuscule 0.61 ERA through 14.2 innings. He has also picked up two wins, a save and three holds while posting a 22:3 K:BB.