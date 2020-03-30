King could return to the majors if MLB expands rosters at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

King struggled through a rough spring and was consequently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. However, he was in competition for a spot in the starting rotation throughout training camp, making him a feasible option to rejoin the big-league club if rosters expand as is widely expected. Should King be called back up, he would likely be used in a long-relief and emergency starter role, per Kuty.