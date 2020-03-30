Yankees' Michael King: Could benefit from expanded rosters
King could return to the majors if MLB expands rosters at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
King struggled through a rough spring and was consequently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. However, he was in competition for a spot in the starting rotation throughout training camp, making him a feasible option to rejoin the big-league club if rosters expand as is widely expected. Should King be called back up, he would likely be used in a long-relief and emergency starter role, per Kuty.
More News
-
Yankees' Michael King: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Unlikely to grab rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Michael King: 'Strong candidate' for rotation•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Could contend for rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Hurls two innings in debut•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Summoned to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...