Yankees' Michael King: Could contend for rotation spot
King is in contention for the Yankees' fifth starter spot to open the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
With Domingo German (suspension) out until early June and James Paxton (back) out until at least early May, a temporary spot has opened up in the rotation at Yankee Stadium. King may not be the favorite to win it, as he has just two innings of big-league experience under his belt, but he projects as a potential back-end starter long-term and may get the chance to stake his claim for that spot this spring.
