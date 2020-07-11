King is a candidate to open the campaign in the starting rotation if Masahiro Tanaka (concussion) is not ready at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

The Yankees appeared to have their starting rotation set and healthy heading into summer camp, but Tanaka's scary encounter with a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton has his status for Opening Day in question. Should Tanaka be unable to go, a trio of pitchers -- including King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Clarke Schmidt -- are candidates to fill in. Even if he doesn't grab a temporary starting spot, King could make the team as a long reliever.