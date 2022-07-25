King will undergo surgery on his fractured right elbow, and it's possible that he may also need Tommy John surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It was a foregone conclusion that King would need surgery for the fracture when the diagnosis was revealed Friday, but the possibility of Tommy John surgery could make the injury even more devastating for the right-handed hurler and the organization. Should the issue be limited to the fracture, King could be back in time for spring training next season, but Tommy John would knock him out for a vast majority (if not all) of 2023. The Yankees may have a tough time replacing him in the bullpen, as he had posted a 2.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 66:16 K:BB over 51 innings while picking up 16 holds, one save and three wins prior to the injury.