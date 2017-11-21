Yankees' Michael King: Dealt to Yankees
King was traded to the Yankees from the Marlins in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Caleb Smith.
King spent the 2017 season at Low-A Greensboro. While there he pitched 149 innings over 26 games. In that time he owned a respectable 3.14 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. However, while his ERA and WHIP were solid, he wasn't one to retire batters via strikeouts, as he posted a 6.4 K/9.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....