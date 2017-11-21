Yankees' Michael King: Dealt to Yankees

King was traded to the Yankees from the Marlins in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Caleb Smith.

King spent the 2017 season at Low-A Greensboro. While there he pitched 149 innings over 26 games. In that time he owned a respectable 3.14 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. However, while his ERA and WHIP were solid, he wasn't one to retire batters via strikeouts, as he posted a 6.4 K/9.