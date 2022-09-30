King (elbow) learned Thursday that he doesn't need Tommy John surgery, Gary Phillips of SI.com reports.
King underwent surgery to repair a fractured right elbow in late July and had since been waiting for word on whether he'd need the Tommy John procedure. A recent MRI revealed that his UCL is in fact intact, meaning that the additional surgery is not needed. King indicated that he plans to resume throwing as soon as late October. That puts him in line to have a relatively normal offseason and to be ready to return to the mound by spring training next year.