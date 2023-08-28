King is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

While making his second "start" of the season his last time out Thursday versus the Nationals, King operated as more of an opener in front of Jhony Brito. King covered 2.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out three. The Yankees could have King work a little deeper into his start Tuesday, though the right-hander is still unlikely to hit the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. Unless Brito is needed in relief in Monday's series opener, he could once again following King in Tuesday's contest.