King will start the first game of the Yankees' doubleheader Sunday versus the Mets.

The Yankees will turn to a pair of rookies to start the twin bill, as the newly recalled Deivi Garcia is expected to take the hill in the nightcap. King has previously made four appearances for the Yankees this season, one as a a starter in three in long relief. Over 13.2 innings, King has given up 10 runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out 12.