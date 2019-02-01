King was invited to the Yankees' big-league camp Friday.

King posted excellent numbers across the top three levels of the minors last season, finishing with a stellar 1.79 ERA in 24 starts and one relief appearance, walking just 4.4 percent of opposing batters. Just six of those starts came at the Triple-A level, so his odds of cracking the Opening Day roster appear slim, but if his performances continue it will be hard for the Yankees to keep him in the minors for long.

