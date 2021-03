King will be a member of the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

King is expected to begin in a bullpen role, but he could be one of the top options to slide into the rotation when a spot start is needed. He hasn't shown much to suggest he'll be an interesting fantasy option should that happen, however, struggling to a 7.22 ERA in 28.2 innings at the major-league level.