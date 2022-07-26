King isn't believed to be dealing with any major UCL damage to his fractured right elbow, making it likely that he'll avoid Tommy John surgery, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

King is still expected to require a procedure to address the fracture, but a recovery timeline for that surgery would put him on track to be available to pitch at some point in 2023, if not the start of spring training. The 27-year-old, who is expected to go under the knife later this week or in early August, concludes the 2022 campaign with a 2.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 66:16 K:BB in 51 innings to go with one save and 16 holds.