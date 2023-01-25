King (elbow) expects to be ready for the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

King missed the final two-plus months of the 2022 season after fracturing his right elbow. The 27-year-old was excellent before the injury with a 2.29 ERA over 51 innings and a 66:16 K:BB ratio over 34 appearances. Assuming good health, King should be a bridge to Clay Holmes in the late innings.